Glenn Jones Dies at 85

Glenn R. Jones, a cable industry and distance education pioneer and founder of Jones Intercable and several other technology and media-focused companies, died Tuesday morning, it was announced.

“On behalf of the Jones International team, I am deeply saddened to share that Glenn R. Jones passed away this morning,” Stacey Slaughter, CEO of Jones/NCTI, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Jones International family. “Glenn was a man before his time. He transformed the communications, information, entertainment and educational landscape by bringing cable television into millions of American homes. He freed higher education from the brick walls of traditional universities by bringing learning to people in their own homes, first via cable and later through the Internet and mobile devices. While the word visionary is often overused, it’s a perfect description for Glenn. He leaves a tremendous legacy for our Jones companies and for the industries he served."

“Many of us worked side-by-side with Glenn for 20 years or more. He never retired. The businesses he created were his life’s passion. Jones/NCTI and the Jones International family celebrate Glenn’s countless contributions and honor his memory in continuing his vision for both the industry and our global community."

