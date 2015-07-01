Sinclair Names Laura Wolf KVII-KVIH Amarillo GM

Laura Wolf has been named general manager of KVII and simulcast station KVIH in Amarillo, Texas. Wolf was general manager of Sinclair's KHQA in Hannibal, Missouri since 2014. From 2010 to 2014, she was market manager at KVEO Brownsville/McAllen, Texas. Beginning in 2000, Wolf joined KPEJ Odessa/Midland, Texas as general sales manager and was later promoted to general manager.

"With over 20 years of experience in broadcast sales and management, we are excited to have Laura leading the team in Amarillo,” said Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group. “In her previous positions, Laura was a team leader empowering her staff to work towards increasing ratings and revenues while making an impact on the community."

Wolf said she is “ecstatic” to be working in her home state. "With the Sinclair teams' depth and breadth of experience, we look forward to serving the Panhandle with not only engaging and informative news content, but also providing multimedia solutions for our advertisers in both television and digital media,” she said. “KVII has a rich history, and I am humbled to work alongside this great team in serving our community."