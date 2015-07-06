ACA Creates VP of Regulatory Affairs Post

The American Cable Association has named Mary Lovejoy to the newly created post of VP of regulatory affairs as it heavies up its D.C legal team.

ACA represents small and mid-sized cable operators and broadband providers and has joined the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and other ISPs in challenging the FCC's Title II reclassification of Internet access service.

Lovejoy had been an associate in the communications practice at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo in Washington.

She joined ACA July 1.

"We are delighted that Mary is joining us at ACA because the independent cable community's involvement in the regulatory arena is growing deeper and more complicated by the hour," said ACA president Matt Polka. "In her new role, Mary will help ACA advance a policy agenda focused on ensuring that laws and regulations accurately reflect the needs of all communications providers, especially smaller ones."