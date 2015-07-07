Comcast Extends Roberts' Employment Deal

Comcast continued what has become an annual tradition, extending the employment deal for chairman and CEO Brian Roberts for one year to June 30, 2016.

In a brief filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, Comcast amended Roberts’ employment deal by extending it for one year. It was the only change to the agreement. Roberts has been CEO of Comcast since 2002 and added the chairman’s title in 2004.

Comcast has been making the one-year extensions almost an annual ritual – Roberts has been signing one-year deals since about 2005. In 2014, Roberts received about $32.96 million in total compensation.

