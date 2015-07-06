Univision Taps Keith Summa as Senior VP of Content Innovation

Univision News announced Monday it has named Keith Summa senior VP of content innovation.

Summa will report to Isaac Lee, president of news and digital for Univision and CEO of Fusion.

Summa will head development of new platforms and storytelling formats aimed at increasing engagement of Univision News’ audience. He will work closely with millennial-targeted Fusion.

Summa served as VP of news partnerships for Univision News before the appointment. Prior to that, he headed the CBS News Investigative Unit and spent 15 years as a producer with ABC News and Peter Jennings Productions.

Summa has won six Emmys, two Peabody Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award, among many other awards.