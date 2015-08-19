Fates Roundup, Aug. 18, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Joshua Wright has resigned from his post as commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, effective Aug. 24. The Republican is returning to George Mason University to serve as a law professor as well as the director of the Global Antitrust Institute at the Law and Economics Center.

WE tv has named Stephanie Yates VP of research and insights, effective immediately. Yates, previously VP of research at TV One, will be responsible for creating, expanding and planning research efforts for the network and across multiple platforms.

Bill Dallman is joining KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV, the CBS-owned duopoly in Los Angeles, as VP and news director. Dallman, previously the VP of news at Fox Sports 1, will start at CBS 2 and KCAL 9 in early September. He will be responsible for supervising the news department, which produces over 60 hours of local newscasts each week.

The Broadcasting Board of Governors has appointed CTAM president John Lansing as its new CEO. Lansing, who has led CTAM since taking over for the retiring Char Beales in 2013, will begin the BBG post in September. Lansing was also previously the president of Scripps Networks.

Ryen Russillo, who has been with ESPN radio for the last 10 years, is staying with ESPN after signing a multiyear extension. Russillo will cohost Russillo & Kanell, a new three-hour show with college football analyst Danny Kanell beginning Aug. 31.

Michelle Germano is joining WTVD Raleigh-Durham, N.C. as news director. Germano, who had served as news director at KOLD-TV Tucson, Ariz. for the last 12 years, will be responsible for over 45 hours of weekly-produced news at the ABC Owned Station, beginning in September.

Univision Local Media has upped Sabina Widmann-Hernandez to VP, general manager and director of sales of Univision stations in San Diego, effective immediately. Widmann-Hernandez, who joined Univision in 2005, will supervise all aspects of station operations for KLNV-FM 106.5 and KLQV-FM 102.9.

Lauren Lexton, the cofounder of Authentic Entertainment, renewed her contract as its CEO. Meanwhile, cofounder and coCEO Tom Rogan will leave the production company after 15 years.

Discovery announced a major reorganization Aug. 13. Rich Ross is now the group president of the Discovery Channel, Science Channel and Animal Planet. Howard Lee will assume the role of GM of Discovery Life Channel. Jane Latman will serve as GM of AHC in addition to her duties as senior VP of development for ID duties.

SeaChange has hired Paul Crann to serve as senior VP of product management and solutions architecture and elevated Mitchell Chun to senior VP of business development. Crann will lead the multiscreen software and advanced advertising specialist’s advertising, OTT, social media analytics products and more.

Ann Ouellette has been tapped as VP and general manager of WCCO-TV Minneapolis. Ouellette, who has been controller at the CBS-owned station since 2003, had been serving as interim general manager since April. Before that, Ouellette was director of finance and operations at Fox Cable Networks.

Colin Cowherd is joining Fox Sports and Premiere Networks as a TV, radio and digital host. A popular radio personality and sports host who left ESPN last month after 10 years with the network, Cowherd will host The Herd, a three-hour sports talk show airing weekdays on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio Network.

Crown Media Family Networks has added Brenda Lowry as VP of network program publicity. Lowry, based in Studio City, had been director of communications for Syfy Channel at NBCUniversal. She will be responsible for leading publicity campaigns and supervising initiatives and events to drive tune-in and awareness.

SundanceTV announced Aug. 12 the hiring of Denielle Webb as VP of public relations and marketing. Webb, previously a marketing and PR consultant at AMC, will supervise the network’s publicity, talent relations, special events and marketing initiatives.

Spike TV has appointed Lauren Ruggiero as senior director of scripted development. Ruggiero, formerly at Elice Island Entertainment, will help expand the development slate and comanage show production.

The New York Television Festival revealed the selections for its 2015 Independent Pilot Competition. At the 11th annual NYTVF, from Oct. 19-24, 50 original TV and Web series pilots will be offered to industry execs and TV fans.

Made in NY Media Center by IFP, in its partnership with the New York Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment and NYCEDC, is launching a fellowship program to support diversity within the media industry. It will be comprised of 10 year-long Made in NY fellowship with resources and opportunities for storytellers and entrepreneurs.

Melody Hammer is returning to multi-platform digital entertainment company Collective Digital Studio as VP, lifestyle. Hammer, who had been chief creative officer for Seventeen’s YouTube channel, will supervise fashion, beauty and lifestyle destination Project Beautiful.