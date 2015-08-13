Ouellette Named GM of WCCO-TV

Ann Ouellette has been named VP and general manager of CBS-owned WCCO-TV Minneapolis. She has been controller at the station since 2003.

Ouellette had been interim general manager since April following the departure of Brian Kennedy to a new posting as president and general manager of CBS' KYW-TV and WPSG-TV Philadelphia duopoly.

Before joining the station, Ouellette had been director of finance and operations at Fox Cable Networks, overseeing Speed Channel and Fuel.

Her resume also includes stints at The WB Network and NBC-owned KNBC-TV Los Angeles.