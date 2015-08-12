Fox Sports Lands Colin Cowherd as TV, Radio Host

Colin Cowherd is joining Fox Sports and Premiere Networks as a TV and radio host with a new daily sports talk show.

Cowherd, the popular radio personality and sports host who left ESPN last month after 10 years with the network, will host The Herd, a three-hour sports talk show airing on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio Network weekdays from 12 - 3 p.m., starting Sept. 8. FOX Sports Radio is produced and distributed under an agreement between FOX Sports and iHeartMedia subsidiary Premiere Networks.

He previously hosted nationally syndicated morning sports talk show The Herd on ESPN radio.

Fox Sports National Networks president Jamie Horowitz and Premiere Networks president Julie Talbott made the announcement Wednesday. Horowitz chose Cowherd to cohost the original SportsNation in July 2009 back when both were at ESPN.

“Colin is the first person I hired for my first daily studio show at ESPN, so it’s fitting that he’s the first one I’m hiring at FS1,” Horowitz said. “Colin is a unique voice in sports media with a loyal following of fans, and we’re looking forward to building our daytime programming around him.”

In addition, Fox NFL Kickoff is Cowherd to its cast. The show airs on Fox Sundays at 11 a.m. before Fox NFL Sunday.

“It’s hard to put into words how much fun it is for me, as a broadcaster, to build something with really smart, talented people,” Cowherd said in a statement. “I can’t wait for this next chapter in my career to start. Fox Sports is the perfect spot for me at this time in my life.”

Cowherd is one of several high-profile personalities to leave ESPN recently, along with Bill Simmons and Keith Olbermann. ESPN pulled Cowherd, who had already announced he was leaving ESPN, off the air three weeks ago after he made comments questioning the intelligence of baseball players from the Dominican Republic.