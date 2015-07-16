Colin Cowherd to Depart ESPN

ESPN radio personality Colin Cowherd is leaving the 24-hour sports network, marking the latest in a string of high profile talent to depart the company.

Cowherd joined ESPN in 2004 and most recently hosted the nationally syndicated morning sports talk show The Herd on ESPN radio.

ESPN president John Skipper said of Cowherd’s departure in a statement: “We’ve enjoyed a mutually beneficial run with Colin for over a decade. He came to national prominence on ESPN with his unique perspective on sports and society. Endings also bring new beginnings, for ESPN and Colin, and we thank him and wish him the best.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.