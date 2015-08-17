Bill Dallman Joins L.A. Duopoly KCBS, KCAL as VP, News Director

Bill Dallman has been tapped as VP and news director of KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV.

Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of the CBS-owned duopoly in Los Angeles, announced the hiring Monday.

A 30-year veteran of the television industry, Dallman, who spent the last two years as VP of news at L.A.-based Fox Sports 1, will start at CBS 2 and KCAL 9 in early September. He will be responsible for supervising the news department, which produces over 60 hours of local newscasts each week.

“Bill comes to us with a great reputation as a terrific leader of large newsrooms, a consensus builder who brings out the best in his colleagues and a seasoned journalist who shares our deep commitment to producing high-quality newscasts,” Mauldin said. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to the local news world, where he has enjoyed great success in a number of very competitive markets, and look forward to having him play a leading role in the continuing success of our stations.”

Before FS1, Dallman spent seven years as VP of news at Fox-owned KMSP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul and another seven years as VP of news at Fox-owned KDVR-TV in Denver. A Midwest native and University of Wisconsin graduate, Dallman got his start as a reporter and anchor in Austin, Minn. at KAAL-TV.