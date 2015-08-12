NYTVF Names 50 Independent Pilot Competition Selections

The New York Television Festival (NYTVF) announced official selections for the 2015 Independent Pilot Competition.

Fifty original TV and Web series pilots will be presented to industry execs and TV fans at the 11th annual New York Television Festival.

The event will be held Oct. 19-24 at The Helen Mills Theater and Event Space, as well as TribecaThree Sixty and SVA Theatre.

“We received more submissions than ever before and I can honestly say that this is the best line-up, top to bottom, that we've ever featured in 11 years of the Festival,” said NYTVF founder and executive director Terence Gray.

Past IPC projects include HBO’s Animals, NBC pilot Sharing, development of Shrink for Pivot and The Jamz, which is wrapping post-production.

Categories for IPC include Best Comedy and Best Drama, and are selected by a jury of the NYTVF screening committee and NYTVF-HRTS Next Generation Committee.

IPC winners will be presented on the festival’s final night and receive a chance at a development deal with one of NYTVF’s development partners.

The 2015 IPC official selections can be found here.