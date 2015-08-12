Made in NY Media Center by IFP to Launch Fellowship Program

Made in NY Media Center by IFP, in partnership with the New York Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment and NYCEDC, announced the launch of a fellowship program to support diversity in the media industry.

The program consists of ten year-long Made in NY fellowships and will provide resources and opportunities to storytellers and entrepreneurs.

Fellowships are available to people working on projects in documentary filmmaking, narrative filmmaking, gaming, post-production, animation, virtual reality and media/technology.

“Through these Made in NY Fellowships, we will help further strengthen the City’s thriving media and entertainment industry by supporting creative New Yorkers of all backgrounds to share their unique perspectives and tell their stories,” said commissioner Cynthia López, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, in a statement.

As part of the program, fellows will be mentored by industry leaders and Made in NY Media Center and IFP staff, as well as attend classes and industry events.

Applications are due Sept. 30 and can be found at nymediacenter.com.