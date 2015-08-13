Lauren Lexton Renews Contract as CEO of Authentic Entertainment

Authentic Entertainment cofounder Lauren Lexton renewed her contract as CEO of the production company.

Tom Rogan, who also cofounded Authentic Entertainment and was its coCEO, will leave the company after 15 years.

“Lauren is truly one of the most respected and talented producers in her field and we’re thrilled that she’s going to continue on in her role leading the team at Authentic and overseeing its roster of hit series and deep slate of projects in development,” said Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, coCEOs and cochairmen, Endemol Shine North America. “And we thank Tom for all that he has done for Authentic Entertainment, helping build it into one of the most successful unscripted studios in the business. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The company was acquired by Endemol USA—now Endemol Shine North America—in 2010. Authentic Entertainment has produced unscripted shows Ace of Cake, Flipping Out, Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.