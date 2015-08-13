SeaChange Expands Exec Team

About a month after naming a new chairman and announcing the departure of its CTO, SeaChange’s exec team is shifting and moving again.

The multiscreen software and advanced advertising specialist on Thursday hired industry vet Paul Crann to senior VP of product management and solutions architecture, and upped Mitchell Chun to senior VP of business development. Both report to SeaChange COO Ed Terino.

Crann will head up SeaChange’s OTT, multiscreen backoffice, advertising, home gateway and social media analytics products. He most recently was with BTI Systems, and is also late of Ascend Communications, AT&T, Avici Systems, BigBand Networks (now part of Arris) and Omnipoint Communications.

