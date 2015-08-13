Major Discovery Reshuffle Hands Animal Planet Leash to Ross

Discovery set a major reorganization Thursday that, among many moves, adds Animal Planet and Science Channel to the portfolio of Rich Ross. His new title will be group president of the Discovery Channel, Science Channel and Animal Planet.

The Animal Planet opportunity opened up earlier this summer when company vet Marjorie Kaplan took on a new London-based production role.

Animal Planet GM Rick Holzman, who previously reported to Kaplan, will report to Ross. Science Channel GM Rita Mullin will continue to lead the network, also reporting to Ross.

In addition to the Ross move, Discovery Life Channel’s team will now be integrated into TLC, reporting to executive VP and GM Nancy Daniels.

Howard Lee, TLC’s executive VP of development and production, will takeover the role of GM of Discovery Life Channel.

Jane Latman, previously GM of Discovery Life Channel, will become GM of AHC in addition to her senior VP of development for ID duties.

Group president Henry Schleiff will continue to lead Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

Leading day-to-day management of the networks are, in addition to Latman, Kevin Bennett, who continues as GM of ID and executive VP of programming for the trio of networks, and Marc Etkind, who continues as GM of Destination America.

Additionally, Bob Scanlon has been named GM of Velocity and Automotive Content and will continue to report to Marjorie Kaplan.

Discovery will coordinate global family brands and kids content strategy under Carolina Lightcap, head of content for Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic Group, with Discovery Family Channel GM Tom Cosgrove reporting to her.

Luke McCord contributed to this report.