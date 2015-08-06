Kaplan to Head Content for Discovery International Nets

Discovery Communications has named Marjorie Kaplan as president of content for Discovery Networks International.

Kaplan, who has been running Discovery's Animal Planet and TLC networks in the U.S., will relocate in October to London, where Discovery's international operations are headquartered. She will report to JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International.

The company didn't say who will take on Kaplan's responsibilities for Animal Planet and TLC in the U.S.

"She has an unparalleled track record of developing breakthrough content across brands and demographics that travels well internationally, receives critical acclaim, and brings in big audiences," said Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav in a statement. "Marjorie also has a sharp eye for content that is genre- and format-busting, which should serve the company extremely well in this new position. Discovery's international business is the company's key differentiator, and I am excited to watch Marjorie take our global content engine to the next level."

Kaplan will be responsible for global brands and formats, female lifestyle, male factual, scripted, and kids – for all platforms, from linear to OTT to free-to-air. She will also work closely with Discovery's production companies betty, RAW and All3Media as well as the entire production community to unlock the creativity and untapped intellectual property.

Phil Craig, Discovery Networks International's chief creative officer will report to Kaplan, as will Rosemary Newell, senior VP of programming & content operations.

With Discovery's acquisition of the exclusive TV and multiplatform rights to the 2018-2024 Olympic Games across Europe, Kaplan will look to create new content and storytelling ideas that maximize the value of the Olympic franchise across Europe, working closely with the Eurosport team.