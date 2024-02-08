YouTube Touts High-Profile Ad Formats Ahead Of Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not just a big moment for television. With the big game approaching YouTube has a few new tricks in its playbook for advertisers to engage its millions of viewers.

YouTube is offering First Position Moments, which ensure that a brand’s ad is the first one seen when audiences watch YouTube at the times most relevant to its business.

Advertisers can also employ Content Teakeover to get a high share of voice of channels like the NFL’s Kelce Brothers’ New Heights show or half-time show star Usher’s online content.

YouTube said is evolving its Content Takeover package to offer more inventory and faster speed to market.

“Millions are turning to YouTube to keep up with the Super Bowl — whether they’re watching the ads, the fan content, or the Big Game itself. YouTube’s high-impact sponsorship opportunities let brands get in front of both the relevant content and audiences during these massive pop-culture moments,” said Kristen O’Hara, VP, agency and brand solutions at YouTube, in a blog post.

YouTube said that Booking.com recently ran a successful campaign using First Position Moments.

Booking.com wanted to take advantage of travel surges during the holiday season and amplified its ad–which is highly ranked on YouTube’s Adblitz site featuring Super Bowl Ads– through First Position Moments to deepen brand association and be top-of-mind for consumers during their vacation search.

As a result, Booking.com saw a 21% relative lift in ad recall–more than 6% above its benchmark, according to the blog post.

Another advertiser, IHG Hotels & Resorts, wanted to maximize awareness with luxury travelers and took advantage of both the First Position Moment project as well as a Takeover nexttoNFL and F1 content.

The campaign delivered unique reach over linear TV and drove lifts in IHG brands for ad recall and brand awareness that achieved two times the YouTube benchmark, according to the blogpost.

"YouTube is a prime destination for viewers during popular moments," said Chris Copp, VP Paid Media at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "We're excited that Content Takeovers unlock more opportunities to easily align our brand to the culturally relevant content that viewers love."