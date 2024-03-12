WXIX Replaces WKRC as Home for Cincinnati Bengals
Station will air preseason games and other team programming
Gray Television’s WXIX signed a multiyear agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals that makes the station the new home of the team’s preseason games and other programming.
Fox affiliate WXIX replaces CBS station WKRC as the official Bengals station.
Starting with the 2024 season, WXIX will air Bengals Weekly on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. during the regular season and From the Jungle: Bengals-All Access at 10:30 am. The station will also produce a new weekly Bengals show that will air Fridays at 11:30 p.m. starting in August.
The station will work with the team on special post-draft, training camp and season preview shows.
“This is such an amazing opportunity, and we are proud to become the new flagship station for the Bengals,” Jennifer Rieffer, VP and general manager of WXIX, said. “The new content we have planned will have fans pumped all year long and we can’t wait to get started.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.