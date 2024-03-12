WXIX Replaces WKRC as Home for Cincinnati Bengals

Gray Television’s WXIX signed a multiyear agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals that makes the station the new home of the team’s preseason games and other programming.

Fox affiliate WXIX replaces CBS station WKRC as the official Bengals station.

Starting with the 2024 season, WXIX will air Bengals Weekly on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. during the regular season and From the Jungle: Bengals-All Access at 10:30 am. The station will also produce a new weekly Bengals show that will air Fridays at 11:30 p.m. starting in August.

The station will work with the team on special post-draft, training camp and season preview shows.

“This is such an amazing opportunity, and we are proud to become the new flagship station for the Bengals,” Jennifer Rieffer, VP and general manager of WXIX, said. “The new content we have planned will have fans pumped all year long and we can’t wait to get started.”