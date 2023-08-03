WideOrbit Adds Features In Release of WO Network 2023

WideOrbit said it has updated its WO Network ad sales and commercial operations platform, adding enhanced direct response automation and improved precision in calculating CPMs and accounting for delivered impressions.

WO Network 2023 also improves on its Electronic Material Instructions module, enabling users to modify dates, times days of the week prior to import. The new module also generates warning to users regarding materials that may have exclusions or rejected statuses when they’re imported.

The changes are designed to help networks generate new revenue, reduce costs and improve efficiency, WideOrbit said.

“WO Network 2023 simplifies network ad sales and commercial operations with new features and enhancements that deliver revenue growth, cost savings, and improved efficiency to our cable and broadcast network customers,” says Susie Hedrick, WideOrbit president and managing director, Traffic Systems. “We are excited to introduce these latest improvements to WO Network, furthering our commitment to continuous innovation and investment in our core products.”

Other improvements to WO Network 23 include Advanced Log Rules that allow Placer to move units that are in violation of user-defined Log Rules; Spot Distribution enhancements allowing users to easily redistribute units to a different day of week (displace only) using the Spot Distribution tab; a new Ad-ID filter added to Material Instructions to help users easily identify correct Ad-IDs.

WideOrbit, part of the Lumaine Group, said WO Network 2023 is available for general release to clients that want to upgrade.