Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Three-Peats on Primetime Ratings Chart
Fox News extends winning streak on total day chart
Fox News stayed hot on the ratings front during the first week of summer, securing its third straight primetime cable ratings win.
Fox News averaged 2 million viewers in primetime for the week of June 17 to 23, easily topping second place ESPN’s 1 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News. MSNBC was third with 956,000 viewers, followed by HGTV’s 749,000 and Hallmark Channel’s 660,000 watchers.
INSP finished sixth with 620,000 viewers, followed by USA Network (584,000 viewers), TBS (563,000), History (553,000), and Discovery Channel (510,000).
On a total day basis, Fox News averaged 1.2 million viewers to top all cable networks for the 24th consecutive week, followed by MSNBC (672,000 viewers), ESPN (540,000), HGTV (400,000) and CNN (385,000), according to Nielsen.
