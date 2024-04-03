Fox News Dominates Cable News Network Ratings in First Quarter 2024

Fox News easily outperformed its cable news rivals on the ratings front during the first quarter of 2024, posting its highest-rated quarter ratings since the first quarter of 2023.

Fox News averaged 2 million viewers in primetime during the period of January 1 to March 31, topping second-place MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and CNN’s 594,000 watchers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News. Among viewers 25-54, Fox News drew 233,000 viewers compared to the 121,000 viewers drawn by both CNN and MSNBC.

On a total day basis, Fox News drew 1.2 million total viewers and 156,000 in the 25-54 demo, with MSNBC averaging 814,000 viewers (82,000 in 25-54) and CNN garnering 467,000 viewers (85,000 in 25-54).

Overall, Fox News delivered 95 of the top 100 cable news telecasts during the quarter, with its daily afternoon show, The Five, leading the way, according to Nielsen.

Fox News was also the most-watched cable news network in March, averaging 2.1 million viewers in primetime, compared to MSNBC's 1.3 million viewers and CNN's 601,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.