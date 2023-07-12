Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Secures Back-to-Back Primetime Wins

Fox News Channel celebrated the July 4 holiday week as the most watched cable network in both primetime and total day.

Fox News averaged 1.2 million viewers during the week of July 3 to July 9 to win its second straight weekly primetime crown, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News. USA Network, on the strength of its NASCAR racing coverage, moved up to second place for the week with 882,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 856,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 814,000 watchers.

INSP was the fifth most-watched network in primetime last week with 790,000 viewers, followed by HGTV with 741,000 viewers. Discovery Channel (628,000 viewers), TLC (557,000), History (556,000), and Food Network (551,000) rounded out last week’s top 10 most-watched networks in primetime.

Fox News ran its total day ratings winning streak to 27 straight weeks, averaging 975,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC (599,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (491,000), HGTV (436,000), and CNN (424,000).