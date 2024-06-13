Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Regains Primetime Crown After TNT's NBA Playoffs Run Concludes
Cable news network wins 22nd straight total day crown
With the NBA Playoffs completed, Fox News repositioned itself at the top of cable’s primetime programming chart last week while maintaining its nearly year-long winning streak in total day.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers during the week of June 3 to June 9 to lead all cable networks in primetime for the first time since the week of April 16, before TNT, powered by its NBA post-season coverage, topped the chart for six straight weeks, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News. Broadcast network ABC is currently airing the NBA Finals.
ESPN and MSNBC finished tied for second place with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 776,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 734,000 watchers. TBS was sixth with 616,000 viewers, followed by USA Network (613,000), History (601,000), INSP (599,000), and CNN (485,000).
Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the 22nd consecutive week with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (759,000), ESPN (513,000), CNN (404,000) and HGTV (399,000), Nielsen said.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.