Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Repeats As Primetime Champion

alen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2024

Turner Network Television last week rang up its second-straight primetime ratings win on the strength of its NBA and NHL postseason coverage.

TNT averaged 2.5 million viewers for the week of April 29-May 5, topping Fox News’ 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News. TNT was paced by its coverage of the May 2 Game 6 series-clinching New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76’ers game, which averaged 4.7 million viewers.

ESPN finished third with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.1 million viewers and TBS with 786,000 watchers.

HGTV was sixth for the week with 739,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (640,000), History (612,000), and CNN and USA Network (tied with 594,000).

Fox News topped the total-day chart for the 17th straight week, followed by MSNBC (836,000 viewers), TNT (713,000), ESPN (575,000), and CNN (492,000), according to Nielsen.