Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Repeats As Primetime Champion
Fox News continues to roll on a 24-hour basis
Turner Network Television last week rang up its second-straight primetime ratings win on the strength of its NBA and NHL postseason coverage.
TNT averaged 2.5 million viewers for the week of April 29-May 5, topping Fox News’ 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News. TNT was paced by its coverage of the May 2 Game 6 series-clinching New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76’ers game, which averaged 4.7 million viewers.
ESPN finished third with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.1 million viewers and TBS with 786,000 watchers.
HGTV was sixth for the week with 739,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (640,000), History (612,000), and CNN and USA Network (tied with 594,000).
Fox News topped the total-day chart for the 17th straight week, followed by MSNBC (836,000 viewers), TNT (713,000), ESPN (575,000), and CNN (492,000), according to Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.