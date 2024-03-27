Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off ‘March Madness’ Competition to Keep Primetime Win Streak Alive

Fox News beat the full-court press of TBS and TNT’s coverage of the March Madness college basketball tournament to top cable’s primetime chart for the 10th straight week.

Fox News averaged 1.9 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 18-24, topping second place TBS’ 1.7 million viewers and TNT’s 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

MSNBC finished in fourth place with 1.2 million viewers, followed by March Madness-infused TruTV’s 1 million watchers. ESPN was sixth for the week with 815,000 viewers, followed by HGTV (773,000 viewers), History (732,000), Hallmark Channel (639,000) and INSP (615,000).

Fox News led all networks on a total day basis with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (816,000 viewers), TBS (642,000), TNT (587,000) and ESPN (473,000), said Nielsen.