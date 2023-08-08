Weather Channel Interviews President Biden On Climate Change

President Joe Biden sat down for an interview about climate change with The Weather Channel Tuesday.

The interview, conducted by meteorologist Stephanie Abrams at the Grand Canyon, will air on The Weather Channel starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET. during its America’s Morning Headquarters program.

President Biden has said that climate change is the “number one issue facing humanity” and that combatting climate change is a core tenet of his presidency. As Americans face increasingly extreme weather events, The Weather Channel has bens aggressively reporting on ways to preserve the environment.

“Climate change and global warming are the greatest threats to human beings on planet Earth and that is why this interview is so important,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel. “Understanding the effects of climate change and the actions necessary to combat it can help save lives. Saving lives and protecting property is the core mission of The Weather Channel. We are proud to be leading the climate conversation with the president of the United States and other world leaders.”

The interview will also stream via the Weather Channel Streaming TV App.