Weather Channel Interviews President Biden On Climate Change
Conversation with Stephanie Abrams to appear at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday
President Joe Biden sat down for an interview about climate change with The Weather Channel Tuesday.
The interview, conducted by meteorologist Stephanie Abrams at the Grand Canyon, will air on The Weather Channel starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET. during its America’s Morning Headquarters program.
President Biden has said that climate change is the “number one issue facing humanity” and that combatting climate change is a core tenet of his presidency. As Americans face increasingly extreme weather events, The Weather Channel has bens aggressively reporting on ways to preserve the environment.
“Climate change and global warming are the greatest threats to human beings on planet Earth and that is why this interview is so important,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel. “Understanding the effects of climate change and the actions necessary to combat it can help save lives. Saving lives and protecting property is the core mission of The Weather Channel. We are proud to be leading the climate conversation with the president of the United States and other world leaders.”
The interview will also stream via the Weather Channel Streaming TV App.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.