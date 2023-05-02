The Weather Channel Dons Carhartt Gear in Integration Agreement

The Weather Channel’s meteorologists will be getting a new look in the spring as they wear clothing and gear from Carhartt while standing in the rain and facing off with hurricanes as part of an integration deal.

The brand will be prominent when worn by anchors and reporters as they describe weather conditions from the field starting this spring, giving Carhartt the most hours of brand integration ever seen on The Weather Channel, part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

Carhartt insulated jackets and vests are designed to stand up to winter conditions and the company’s Rain Defender pants are in the forecast for hurricane season.

“We’re excited to announce our apparel partnership with Carhartt,” said Nora Zimmett, president of news and original series for Weather Group. “As America's most trusted news brand, our meteorologists are often out in extreme weather conditions, delivering life-saving reporting. This new collaboration between The Weather Channel and Carhartt brings together two brands that know how to tough it out in difficult conditions to keep Americans safe and comfortable.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Land’s End had previously been the Weather Channel’s official outfitter.

“As the world’s premium workwear brand since 1889, Carhartt has always been a brand for all hardworking people that endure varying weather conditions on the job,” Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt, said. “Meteorologists in the field experience some of the most extreme weather conditions imaginable, and we know that many people rely on meteorologists to inform them about the gear they wear while working outside. Partnering with The Weather Channel is a natural fit to not only keep meteorologists protected from the elements, but to showcase hardworking gear performance in its most natural element: outside and in the field.”