Vizio Adds Fresh Programming for Fall on WatchFree Plus
Exclusive movies and series available to stream
Vizio said it has added more than 70 new titles for the fall season to its WatchFree Plus streaming platform.
Titles exclusive to WatchFree Plus include Ben & Jen: Never Say Never; Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Country Lovin; and Weird Al: Never Off Beat.
Also, newly added are the films Ben Is Back with Julia Roberts and St. Vincent with Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy.
Vizio has also added fall programming to curated channels. Viewers can binge Mind Investigators and Fred & Rose West: The House of Horrors on Investigation (channel 350); Hotel Hell, starring Gordon Ramsay, and Exotic Islands on Fork & Flight (channel 500); movies like ParaNorman and the U.S. premiere of Crisis on the Free Movie Network (channel 199); and exclusive supernatural premieres Alien Disclosure Files and History's Most Haunted series on SciFi Plus (channel 203).
“We’re excited for audiences to stream over 70 on-demand titles, new to WatchFree Plus for Fall Premieres,” Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content and partnerships at Vizio, said. “Thanks to the collaboration with our content partners and our data-informed approach, this fresh programming slate delivers Vizio users free access to all of the drama, reality, and action they’ve come to expect from traditional fall premieres.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.