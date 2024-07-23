Viewer Fatigue Does Exist in This Dojo -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for July 15-21

Cobra Kai returned to Netflix with the first five episodes of its sixth and final season last week.

Audience-wise, think of a young Ralph Macchio before he got training from Mr. Miyagi.

The punchless series finale delivered just 47.5 million streaming hours and 14.8 million views for the week of July 15-21, good enough to lead the entire Netflix platform in a downer week for overall viewership, but packing none of the punching power the cleverly executed eighties reboot enjoyed in its first several seasons on Netflix.

Consider that the debut of Cobra Kai’s fifth season in September 2022 generated an impressive 106.7 million viewing hours.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Cobra Kai performed even better, debuting to 120 million engagement hours when it was released on Dec. 31, 2021.

Nonetheless, Cobra Kai -- which was picked up from YouTube after the Google video platform abandoned its original series quest -- has to go down as one of Netflix's more shrewd programming acquisitions.

Also Read: Desperate Viewers Turn to Brazilian Telenovela — Netflix Weekly Rankings for July 8-14

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The film rankings proved just as tepid for Netflix last week, with Harry Connick Jr.’s Cypress-set romantic comedy Find Me Falling landing 22.5 million viewing hours and 14.4 million views.

However, it’s relevant to note that Find Me Falling debuted in the final three days of the rankings period and thus didn’t receive the full viewing window.

In the second place spot for Netflix’s weekly domestic film rankings was the third movie in DreamWorks' Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together.

The film, which dropped on July 15, generated 15.8 million viewing hours and 10.3 million views.

Under the deal struck between Netflix and Universal’s animation divisions, Trolls Band Together will stream on Netflix for 10 months before returning to Peacock, where it spent its first four months.

Currently, Trolls Band Together is only available to stream in limited regions due to licensing rights.

Netflix’s star-studded action thriller Land of Bad, meanwhile, also performed in disappointing fashion, garnering just 16.6 million viewing hours and 8.7 million views.

With a cast including Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia and Luke Hemsworth, the modestly budgeted film (a reported $18.7 million) saw a theatrical release in February, where it grossed just $6.9 million worldwide.

Notably, the film adaptation of J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy placed in the no. 8 spot among Netflix’s English films after Vance was named Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s running mate last week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)