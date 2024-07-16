Desperate Viewers Turn to Brazilian Telenovela — Netflix Weekly Rankings for July 8-14

Brazilian telenovela Desperate Lies led Netflix in engagement last week, generating 78.5 million streaming hours viewed on just 5.8 million views or the week of July 8-14.

The sudsy Spanish-language drama, which was in its second week on Netflix, ranked No. 1 across Latin America, but also ranked in the top 10 non-English TV shows across the U.S., Canada and Europe, as well.

With a story that spans across 17 years and 17 episodes, Desperate Lies can partially attribute the comparatively low number of views to its length, which factors into Netflix’s calculation for the metric.

On the film side, the revival of the beloved Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F maintained the No. 1 among English-language movies, while losing nearly half its viewership in week 2. The Eddie Murphy film ended the week with 43.7 million viewing hours and 22.2 million views.

The comedy, which sees Murphy reprise his 40-year-old role as Det. Axel Foley, had a reported budget of $150 million.

Among domestic TV shows, British superpower-themed action series Supacell saw a similar week-to-week drop-off in viewership, but also managed to maintain the No. 1 spot in its category with 37.1 million viewing hours and 7.1 million views.

The series, which follows a group of Black South Londoners who are inexplicably granted extraordinary abilities, charted top 10 in 87 countries, according to Netflix.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton: Season 3 continued to climb up Netflix’s list of most popular English series of all time. Currently, the third season of Bridgerton sits at sixth place on the list, with 98.5 million views.

It’s unlikely that with all episodes now released, the series will pick up enough viewership to move further up the list (and past The Queen’s Gambit, which sits at No. 5 with 112.8 million views), but Bridgerton is still well within its 91-day ranking window.

