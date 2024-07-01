‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Hits Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (July 1-7)

The latest installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film franchise highlights a light schedule of original shows premiering during the July 4 holiday week.

Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F debuts July 3 and features Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Detroit Police Det. Axel Foley from the film franchise that began in 1984. Also reprising roles from previous Beverly Hills Cop movies are John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon also star in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 1-7. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

July 1: Star Trek: Prodigy (returning series), Netflix

July 2: Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants (sports documentary series), HBO

July 2: Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans (sports documentary series), Netflix

July 4: The Family Business (returning series), BET Plus

July 4: Space Cadet (movie), Prime Video

July 4: Barbeque Showdown (returning series), Netflix

July 5: Down in the Valley (documentary), Starz

July 5: The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion (movie), The Roku Channel

July 7: Raising Fame (documentary series), TV One