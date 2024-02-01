Netflix Announces 2024 Programming Slate -- Can 'Bridgerton,' 'Squid Game' and Axel Foley Restore Ratings Glory?

Coming off a year in which viewing engagement was off by around 17% for its most popular shows, Netflix is hoping some of the biggest hits from the past can spark audience growth in 2024.

The streaming company on Thursday announced its 2024 programming slate, which features anticipated returns of mega-hit series Bridgerton (season 3 starts May 16),

and Squid Game (no drop date announced), along with a well-known 1980s film franchise (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F drops July 3).

As the sizzle reel below shows, Netflix is also high on spy-thriller Back in Action, teaming Jamie Foxx alongside Cameron Diaz, and new (old?) series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Netflix, which is reducing its cinematic ambitions, announced 66 English-language movies for 2024 on this film list.

We counted 96 TV shows on the series list. Netflix also announced 16 news games for 2024.