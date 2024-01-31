Venture 10 Takes Season 2 Of ‘Follow Me’ to Crackle, CW App With Mars Wrigley As Sponsor

Venture 10 Studio Group said that it renewed its series Follow Me for a second season that will stream on Crackle and The CW App.

The social-media influencer competition series will again be sponsored by Mars Wrigley and hosted by Bethany Mota.

The first season of Follow Me premiered last May on FilmRise. The show featured eight contestants who competed to win a grand prize of $50,000.

(Image credit: Venture 10)

In addition to Mars Wrigley, sponsors including Six Flags, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Dave & Busters, and Versus Games were integrated into episodes.

“Follow Me Season 1 exceeded our expectations with the show having more than 700 million impressions and millions of viewers in the 18-34 demo. Its consistent growth is due in large part to fans continuing to discover the show across these channels and VOD platforms,” said John Stevens, CEO of V10 Entertainment and co-founder of the Venture10 Studio Group. “This is where content consumption is headed with a distribution model that works for the brand partners, the platforms and the fans.”

The new season will feature 10 episodes. It is set to debut in the second quarter of 2024.

“At Mars Wrigley, we're focused on creating moments of everyday happiness for consumers everywhere, and that means integrating our iconic portfolio of brands throughout key platforms where fans are consuming content,” said Ray Amati, media director at Mars Wrigley. “Consumers look forward to seeing their favorite brands like M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Orbit and Twix within key entertainment platforms they are passionate about, and influencers play a huge role in driving cultural relevance and interest with the next generation of Mars Wrigley fans.”

In Follow Me, aspiring influencers–each with their own unique talent, background, and strategy for success – will compete in business-themed media challenges while they build base of followers.

At the end of each episode the contestant with the smallest number of followers is eliminated. The one contestant with the most followers at the end of the competition will be crowned the winner.

“We were impressed by the first season of V10’s Follow Me and thought it would be a great fit for Crackle,” said Michele Fino, head of branded entertainment at Crackle Connex, the ad sales unit of Crackle parent Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. We are thrilled to collaborate with and bring to life the Mars Wrigley brands – as well as a few newcomers – for an even bigger Season Two.”

In addition to Mota, the series is executive produced by Rick De Oliveira, Chance Wright, Hans Schiff, John Stevens, and Jason Newman. De Oliveira will also direct the second season.

The deal was negotiated by Fino, for Crackle Connex and Molly Stenson of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang on behalf of V10.