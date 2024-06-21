TrillerTV Executive Keith Evans Has Died

TV sports operations veteran and TrillerTV executive Keith Evans has passed away.

Evans, the chief streaming operations officer at TrillerTV, died unexpectedly on June 16 at his home in Henderson, Nevada, according to TrillerTV executives. Evans joined TrillerTV, formerly FITE TV, in 2016, and was responsible for all aspects of airing programming on the TrillerTV sports and entertainment streaming platform.

Prior to Triller, Evans served as vice president of operations for GoFightLive.TV combat sports streaming service. “Keith was not only a business partner for eight years, but a real friend, ally, and sounding board in helping us collectively grow this company,” TrillerTV co-founder and COO Michael Weber. “It was a true collaboration across strategy, partner relationships, and so much more. We’ve already heard from so many leaders in the industry remembering Keith and his impact on streaming sports. He’s going to be missed by so many.”

TrillerTV co-founder and CEO Kosta Jordanov added in a statement: “Keith was an incredible person and teammate, highly respected by all of us, our business partners, and the industry. Keith will forever remain an instrumental part of the story of FITE/TrillerTV and our lives. We are keeping his family in our hearts.”