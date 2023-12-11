FITE Rebrands As TrillerTV
Streaming sports service to offer more sports content via subscription service and FAST Channel under new moniker
Multi-media company Triller is rebranding its FITE combat sports streaming service to TrillerTV as it looks to expand the service's content offerings.
FITE – which launched in 2015 and Triller purchased in 2021 – will continue to offer boxing, wrestling and other combat sports events under the new moniker, along with its Triller Plus subscription service and Triller 24/7 FAST Channel, according to officials from the service. The service’s AEW Plus pro wrestling subscription service will maintain its name.
TrillerTV executives say the service’s brand association with its parent company will hopefully attract new content distributors to the platform.
“TillerTV is everything you know and trust from FITE, but with doors open for even more sports,” said Michael Weber, co-founder and COO of TrillerTV in a statement. “Our original name served us well, as have our loyal customers, promoters, and athletes to whom we are super grateful. The time has come to give even more to expand the experience we’ve built from the ground up to celebrate the passion and precision that makes us all love sports.”
Added TrillerTV co-founder and CEO Kosta Jordanov: ”Now that we’ve proven FITE in 10s of thousands of live events from all over the world, it’s time to expand to more content verticals under our new brand TrillerTV. We will be adding new sports categories, more premium brand promotions, and continuing to improve our technology to give the best user experience in streaming sports and entertainment.”
