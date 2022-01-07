‘AEW: Dynamite’ Draws 1 Million Viewers in TBS Premiere
Pro wrestling series debut draws biggest audience in the 18-49 demo since September 2021
TBS averaged 1 million viewers for its inaugural AEW: Dynamite telecast Wednesday night, according to Nielsen.
Last night’s telecast of the pro wrestling series, which moved to TBS from TNT, posted an audience increase of 4% in total viewers compared to the last episode of the series on TNT airing December 29, said network officials. TBS’ AEW: Dynamite telecast also drew 558,000 adults 18-49, making it the second most-watched show on cable in the demo for the evening and the show’s best performance in the demo since September 29, 2021.
AEW: Dynamite, which debuted on TNT in 2019, moved to TBS to make room for additional TNT National Hockey League telecasts. The network began airing NHL games in October as part of a new seven-year rights deal with the league.
TNT still offers AEW’s weekly Friday series AEW: Rampage, and will air quarterly specials throughout the year beginning January 8 with Battle of the Belts. ■
