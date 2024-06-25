Tom Fochetta Named Head of Dish Media Ad Sales Unit

EchoStar’s Dish Network said it named Tom Fochetta senior VP of Dish Media, the company’s ad sales division.

Fochetta has been senior VP of North American sales and operations for Samsung Ads, building its connected-TV business from the ground up.

Kevin Arrix, who had been senior VP at Dish Media, left in April to join XR Extreme Reach.

At Dish, Fochetta will be responsible for leading the sales organization, setting strategy and finding innovative ways to expand its capabilities and reach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom Fochetta to the Dish Media team,” said Gary Schanman, executive VP and group president, Dish Video Services. “His extensive experience in advanced ad sales at Samsung, Amazon and Google and proven track record of success and innovation make him ideal to lead our exemplary media sales team and accelerate our company’s migration into more impression-based advertising sales. Tom is the ultimate choice to drive us into the future and help us set and execute our vision of a fully converged, omnichannel and data-driven advertising ecosystem.”

Before joining Samsung, Fochetta held posts at Amazon, Google and DoubleClick.

“I am excited to join Dish Media and contribute to its continued success,” Fochetta said. “I look forward to working with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive growth to the existing robust portfolio of innovative ad sales technology.”