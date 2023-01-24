Tinuiti Acquires Ampush, Social Marketing Agency

Tinuiti said it acquired Ampush, a marketing agency that focuses on social platforms and provides end-to-end performance creative and customer-acquisition capabilities.

For Tinuiti, which offers performance marketing across streaming TV, Google, Meta and Amazon, the deal expands its capabilities, enabling it to provide social best practices, campaigns, creative and data.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“With Tinuiti’s acquisition of Ampush, we’re unlocking a new level of social capabilities for clients designed not only for today’s landscape, but for long-term success — an end-to-end offering with expertise that combines creative with differentiated landing page technology and data,” Tinuiti CEO Zach Morrison said. “Not only are they the right business fit, they are also the right cultural fit who share similar values and core philosophies for creating employee happiness and establishing an environment that empowers its employees with a culture of ownership.”

Founded in 2010, Ampush is based in New York with nearly 90 employees, with an additional presence in San Francisco and remotely. Ampush’s tech stack and social capabilities connect the right consumers with the right brands.

Jon Oberlander, who had been CEO of Ampush, will lead the Tinuiti Social Division as executive VP, social, and report to Tinuiti’s chief solutions officer, Obele Brown-West.

“Since our founding in 2010, Ampush has built a reputation as a best-in-class social agency driven by a performance-oriented culture of ownership and innovation,” Oberlander said. “We believe in the effectiveness of our unique approach — leveraging both technology and creativity to solve for the entire customer acquisition journey, impression all the way through conversion, to drive unprecedented growth for our clients. Today, we’re incredibly excited to bring this approach to Tinuiti, combining our talented teams and offering our clients even stronger technology-enabled solutions across the full breadth of their portfolios."

Tiniuti acquired The Ortega Group in March 2021. It bough Bliss Point Media in August 2021 to launch its Streaming Plus division.

In 2022, Tinuiti became PacSun’s paid media agency of record and digital agency of record for The Honest Co. ■