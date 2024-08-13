‘There’s Really Nothing Like It:’ ‘The Challenge’ EP Julie Pizzi Gears Up for Series’ 40th Season (Content Spotlight Podcast)
MTV's long-running competition series brings back former participants for milestone season
MTV’s long-running competition series The Challenge will launch its 40th season on Wednesday (August 14) by reaching back into its past to bring back iconic personalities to compete again in the landmark series.
The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, which debuts August 14, will pit 40 veterans from past seasons against each other in new, physical challenges to pursue a million dollar grand prize, MTV said. The Bunim/Murray-produced series, which first debuted in 1998, is the longest-running reality/competition series on television.
Bunim/Murray president Julie Pizzi, who worked as a showrunner in the show’s early years, says the show’s iconic personalities and unique challenges have helped endear the show to a generation of fans.
“I believe the audience comes back because of the characters that they know and love, that they see themselves in and actually watched grow up on television,” she said. “People feel like the characters are part of their families, so they kinda watch to see them grow, learn, fail, succeed and ultimately win.”
