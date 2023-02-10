‘The Peripheral’ Renewed at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has ordered season two of sci-fi drama The Peripheral. Chloe Grace Moretz stars in a show based on the eponymous novel by William Gibson. Season one debuted October 21.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in what Prime Video calls “a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America.” Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future, Prime Video adds, until the future comes calling for her.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films. Scott B. Smith created the show and is the showrunner. He executive produces with director Vincenzo Natali, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

“William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

Nolan, Joy and Wickham worked on Westworld, which Nolan and Joy created. That series lasted four seasons on HBO.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into season two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” Nolan and Joy said. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

Also in the cast are Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree and Louis Herthum. ■