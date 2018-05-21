Vernon Sanders Named Amazon Co-Head of Television

Vernon Sanders has been named co-head of television at Amazon Studios. He will work alongside Albert Cheng, also co-head of television, overseeing the creative and production units of Amazon Prime’s television operation. He will report to Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Sanders most recently had an overall producing deal with Universal Television. Previously, he was at NBC, where he held the positions of executive VP of current programming, executive VP of comedy programming and senior VP of drama for the network and Universal Television.

Salke too came from NBC, where she was entertainment president until joining Amazon in February.

“I’m thrilled to announce Vernon Sanders’ appointment to co-head of television for Amazon Studios,” said Salke. “Vernon’s undeniable expertise in nurturing talent and creative material will be a huge asset to our studio. Having worked side-by-side with him for seven years at NBC Entertainment, I can speak first-hand to his talents as a leader and creative force. I know Vernon and Albert Cheng will be a formidable team as we continue to build Amazon Studios.”

Sanders has worked with producers such as Tina Fey, J.J. Abrams, Dan Fogelman, Dick Wolf, Greg Berlanti and Mike Schur.

"I am tremendously excited to be joining Jennifer Salke, Albert Cheng and the forward-thinking team at Amazon Studios as they build an incredible destination for high-quality, compelling content,” said Sanders. “My time as a producer has reaffirmed my passion for working closely with creators to champion shows which delight and surprise our audiences. I'm grateful to my family at NBCU for their support as I jump into this new challenge."