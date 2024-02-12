'The New Look,' 'James Brown: Say It Loud,' 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots:' What's Premiering This Week (February 12-18)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Apple TV Plus' historical drama series The New Look and A&E's James Brown: Say It Loud documentary highlight a busy President's Day holiday week of TV show premieres.
The New Look debuts February 14 and follows the birth of the modern fashion industry during World War II. Starring in Apple TV Plus' 10-episode series are Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich and Glenn Close.
Premiering on A&E February 19 is James Brown: Say It Loud, a two-night documentary celebrating the life of musical entertainer and activist known as "The Godfather of Soul." Mick Jagger and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson serve as executive producers of the series.
Debuting February 16 on Apple TV Plus is The Dynasty: New England Patriots, a 10-part sports documentary from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries focused on the rise of one of the most dominant sports dynasties of the 21st century.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 12-February 18. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
February 12, The Space Race (documentary), Nat Geo
February 14, Players (drama), Netflix
February 15, Bold & Bougie (drama), ALLBLK
February 15, Churchy (comedy), BET Plus
February 15, Virgil (returning series), Peacock
February 15, The Vince Staples Show (comedy), Netflix
February 16, Life & Beth (returning series), Hulu
February 16, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story (Documentary) Prime Video
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.