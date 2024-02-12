'The New Look,' 'James Brown: Say It Loud,' 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots:' What's Premiering This Week (February 12-18)

Apple TV Plus' historical drama series The New Look and A&E's James Brown: Say It Loud documentary highlight a busy President's Day holiday week of TV show premieres.

The New Look debuts February 14 and follows the birth of the modern fashion industry during World War II. Starring in Apple TV Plus' 10-episode series are Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich and Glenn Close.

Premiering on A&E February 19 is James Brown: Say It Loud, a two-night documentary celebrating the life of musical entertainer and activist known as "The Godfather of Soul." Mick Jagger and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson serve as executive producers of the series.

Debuting February 16 on Apple TV Plus is The Dynasty: New England Patriots, a 10-part sports documentary from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries focused on the rise of one of the most dominant sports dynasties of the 21st century.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 12-February 18. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

February 12, The Space Race (documentary), Nat Geo

February 14, Players (drama), Netflix

February 15, Bold & Bougie (drama), ALLBLK

February 15, Churchy (comedy), BET Plus

February 15, Virgil (returning series), Peacock

February 15, The Vince Staples Show (comedy), Netflix

February 16, Life & Beth (returning series), Hulu

February 16, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story (Documentary) Prime Video