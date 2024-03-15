‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Top GLAAD Media Awards Winners

Apple Tv Plus’s Ted Lasso and Showtime’s Yellowjackets were among the big winners in the television category at Thursday night’s GLAAD Media Awards, held in Los Angeles.

Ted Lasso won the GLAAD Media Award for outstanding comedy series, while Yellowjackets won the award for outstanding drama series during the 35th annual awards ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady. The GLAAD Media Awards honors exemplary achievements for fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community.

TV personality Oprah Winfrey garnered the organization’s Vanguard Award, while actress Niecy Nash-Betts was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

The March 14 event was the first of two GLAAD Media Awards events, with the second taking place May 11 in New York.

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards winners in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Fellow Travelers -- Showtime

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso -- Apple TV Plus

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race -- VH1

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets -- Showtime

Outstanding Children’s Programming

Ada Twist: Scientist -- Netflix

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming on Film – Animated:

Hailey’s On It - Disney Channel