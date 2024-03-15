‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Top GLAAD Media Awards Winners
Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash-Betts also honored during Los Angeles ceremony
Apple Tv Plus’s Ted Lasso and Showtime’s Yellowjackets were among the big winners in the television category at Thursday night’s GLAAD Media Awards, held in Los Angeles.
Ted Lasso won the GLAAD Media Award for outstanding comedy series, while Yellowjackets won the award for outstanding drama series during the 35th annual awards ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady. The GLAAD Media Awards honors exemplary achievements for fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community.
TV personality Oprah Winfrey garnered the organization’s Vanguard Award, while actress Niecy Nash-Betts was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.
The March 14 event was the first of two GLAAD Media Awards events, with the second taking place May 11 in New York.
Also: Woman of Influence: GLAAD's Sarah Kate Ellis is an Advocate for Media Accuracy
The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards winners in the television category are as follows:
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:
Fellow Travelers -- Showtime
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso -- Apple TV Plus
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race -- VH1
Outstanding Drama Series
Yellowjackets -- Showtime
Outstanding Children’s Programming
Ada Twist: Scientist -- Netflix
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming on Film – Animated:
Hailey’s On It - Disney Channel
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.