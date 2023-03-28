Season 2 Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Draws 2 Million Viewers

The season two premiere of Showtime’s Yellowjackets drew nearly 2 million viewers across platforms, the best second-season debut for the premium channel in more than 10 years.

The audience for the season two premiere nearly doubled the number of people who saw the series premiere when it first appeared.

“Yellowjackets broke records as the most-streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy said. “By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama.”

Viewership of the season-two premiere was also up 40% the season one finale.

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, and tracks the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco; Drew Comins of Creative Engine, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama.

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood in a season-long guest arc.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves. ■