Showtime Renews ‘Yellowjackets’ Drama Series

Showtime has greenlit a second season for its original scripted drama series Yellowjackets, the network said Thursday.

The series, which stars Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci, follows the lives of players from a high school girls soccer team 25 years after surviving a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness, according to Showtime. The Nov. 14 premiere of Yellowjackets has drawn more than 4 million viewers, reported the network.

The first season finale of Yellowjackets is set for January 16, according to network officials. The series is produced Entertainment One and executive produced by Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Karyn Kusama and Drew Comins.

“Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime,” said Showtime president Gary Levine in a statement. “We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in season two.” ■