Showtime Greenlights 'The Wood,' 'YellowJackets' Series

Showtime has greenlit a drama series pilot The Wood, based on the 1990s film revolving around Black male friendship in Los Angeles, the network announced Tuesday at the TCA Summer Press Tour session.

The pilot will be directed by the film's writer/director Rick Famuyiwa (The Chi) and will look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the L.A. suburb of Inglewood, said the network. The 1999 The Wood film starred Omar Epps, Richard Jones and Sean Nelson.

Also on the docket is YellowJackets, a one-hour series debuting Nov. 14 that follows the exploits of a high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The 10-episode series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.