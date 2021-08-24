Showtime Greenlights 'The Wood,' 'YellowJackets' Series
Showtime adds to drama series lineup
Showtime has greenlit a drama series pilot The Wood, based on the 1990s film revolving around Black male friendship in Los Angeles, the network announced Tuesday at the TCA Summer Press Tour session.
The pilot will be directed by the film's writer/director Rick Famuyiwa (The Chi) and will look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the L.A. suburb of Inglewood, said the network. The 1999 The Wood film starred Omar Epps, Richard Jones and Sean Nelson.
Read Also: Showtime Greenlights Fifth Season of 'The Chi'
Also on the docket is YellowJackets, a one-hour series debuting Nov. 14 that follows the exploits of a high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.
The 10-episode series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.