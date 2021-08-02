Showtime Greenlights Fifth Season of 'The Chi’

Showtime has renewed its drama series The Chi for a fifth season, the network announced Monday.

The Chi, which ended its fourth season last night (Aug. 1), follows residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but held together by the need for connection and redemption. The fifth season will debut in 2022, said the network.

The series, created by Lena Waithe, averaged 4.2 million weekly viewers during its fourth season, and is on pace to become Showtime's most streamed series ever, according to the network.

The Chi stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Like James. Waithe served as executive producer along with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani and Justin Hillian.

