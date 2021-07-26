Showtime Sets November Premiere Date for 'Dexter: New Blood'

Showtime will mark the return of its drama series Dexter on Nov. 7, the network said during its San Diego Comic-Con virtual panel Sunday.

The 10-episode Dexter: New Blood stars Michael C. Hall reprising his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan. According to Showtime, Morgan is living under an assumed name in a small New York town 10 years after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. While he may be embracing his new life, his dark past beckons in the wake of unexpected events in the close-knit community.

Dexter ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006-2013.

Also starring in the series are Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and Clancy Brown (The Crown).

Dexter: New Blood is executive produced by Hall, Clyde Phillips, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

