Showtime Making More ‘Dexter’

Drama Dexter will return to Showtime for ten episodes. Michael C. Hall returns to his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan, and Clyde Phillips is back as showrunner.

Production is set to begin early in 2021 and fall 2021 is the tentative premiere date.

Dexter went for eight seasons on Showtime, concluding in 2013.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine, Showtime president of entertainment. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Hall plays Dexter Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer.

Produced by Showtime, Dexter is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.