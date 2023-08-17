Teads Creates High-Attention Ad Marketplaces Using Adelaide Metrics

Programmatic platform Teads said it is working with Adelaide Partners to create private marketplaces dedicated to inventory in high-attention generating content.

High attention, as measured by Adelaide’s Attention Unit metric, correlates to superior results for advertisers, the companies said.

Advertisers will gain access to Teads’s high-attention marketplaces across major demand side platforms, including Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk and Yahoo, as well as the Teads Ad Manager on both a self-serve and managed solutions basis.

Monique Pintarelli of Teads (Image credit: Teads)

“In partnership with Adelaide, we intend to discover the relative impact of activating around high attention to drive outcomes and provide comparison to a standardized way of buying,” said Monique Pintarelli, president, North America for Teads. “We see this launch as a tremendous opportunity to correlate high attention PMPs [private marketplaces] with brand lift in a highly scalable, brand-safe, and premium environment that can seamlessly pair with creative optimized for attention.”

The placements offered through the high-attention PMPs have average attention scores 31% higher than Adelaide’s Teads AU benchmarks.

“We’ve consistently proven that Teads’s high-AU curated inventory drives better performance across a range of outcomes and verticals. Now, Teads’s high-attention PMPs enable advertisers to prioritize high-quality media right out of the gate and achieve better results with little to no friction,” said Marc Guldimann, CEO and founder of Adelaide.

“We’re thrilled to equip Teads clients with an outcome-based metric that directly translates to tangible, business impact and look forward to continuing to innovate with our partners at Teads,” Guldimann said.

Teads has been working with Adelaide since launching the Teads Attention program a year ago. Since then, Adelaide has measured 65 campaigns generating 93 billion impressions.

With attention as a factor, Teads said it saw a 41.6% increase in store visitation rate for a national clothing retailer, a 456% increase in site visits and 101% higher checkout actions for a streaming company and 8 times higher in-store visits and a 74% gain in conversion rate for a fast-food chain.

“We’re excited to put our learnings into action with Teads and Adelaide,” said MIke Bregman, chief activation officer at Havas Media Group. “These High Attention PMPs will create greater efficiencies for our client's campaigns allowing us to deliver more impactful experiences and business outcomes for brands.”